District 55’s Peters to return from leave Nov. 1

Laurens County District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters will return to the district following a leave of absence on Nov. 1.

The District 55 Board of Trustees approved a leave of absence for Peters at its Sept. 25 meeting. Peters requested the leave to care for his ailing father.

“The time the board has given me to spend with my father and the rest of my family has made a huge difference in defining a path forward for my family,” Peters said. “My father is happy with the development of plans for his future care, and I am looking forward to my return to LCSD 55 in service to the students, staff and community.”

Peters said he has continued and will continue to hold weekly “cabinet meetings” with board members and administrators during his leave. He said he also plans to attend the board’s Oct. 23 meeting.

“We’re going to be giving out over 40 three-foot trophies to students with perfect scores on their EOC (End of Course) exams,” he said. “I don’t want to miss that celebration of our students; I want to be there to honor them for their accomplishments.”

Edward Murray, director of administrative services, athletics and public relations for District 55, will continue to serve as acting superintendent until Peters’ full-time return.

“Dr. Peters is critical to the future of LCSD 55,” said District 55 Board Chair Susan Calhoun-Ware. “His vision for our students and their future is both comprehensive and compassionate. His leadership is inspiring, and we are excited to be able to announce his return.”

Peters thanked the board for allowing the leave of absence and members of the community who reached out to him after learning of his father’s illness.

“I’m grateful to the board for allowing me this time to put the emphasis on my dad,” he said. “It’s been a time for lots of reflection, but I’m excited to be back around the kids; I’ve missed them a lot.

“There are lots of caring, loving compassionate people in Laurens, and I appreciate their concern.”