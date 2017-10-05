Chinese investment in Southeast topic Monday at PC

On Monday evening, Oct. 9, Presbyterian College Confucius Institute will host John Ling, formerly with the South Carolina Department of Commerce in Shanghai, China. Ling will speak about the increasing Chinese investment in the Southeastern United States. On Monday evening, Oct. 9, Presbyterian College Confucius Institute will host John Ling, formerly with the South Carolina Department of Commerce in Shanghai, China. Ling will speak about the increasing Chinese investment in the Southeastern United States.

Set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. at the Harrington-Peachtree Amphitheater, Ling’s visit is sponsored by the Presbyterian College Confucius Institute, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and the BB&T Program for the Study of Capitalism.

While Ling formerly worked for the SC Department of Commerce, based in Shanghai, he is currently serving as the managing director for Investment for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The program is open to the public. The Harrington–Peachtree Amphitheater is located at the corner of S. Adair St. and Presbyterian College Rd, near the center of the PC campus in Clinton.