Rev. E. Legrand Adams age 77, of 8 Wallace St., Laurens, S.C., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at the Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, S.C..

He was born in Saluda County and was a son of the late Eugene and Emma Matthews Adams.

Rev. Adams began his pastoral work in 1960 and served as a minister for 51 years in the Southern Methodist Church in eight different congregations, with 22 of those years at Leesville Southern Methodist Church in Laurens. He was honored as Pastor Emeritus upon his retirement from Leesville. Pastor Adams served on numerous denominational committees, on the annual conference level on the Conference Relation Committee, the Board of Ministerial Relations and as Vice-President for 16 years. On the general conference level on the Epworth League Committee, Board of Education, Board of Foreign Missions, Board of Directors of Southern Methodist College, Board of Directors of Foundry Press, Executive Committee, Board of Administration, Board of Ministerial Examiners.

Pastor Adams greatest joy has been to lead lost souls to know the Lord Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Oct. 6, at 2:00 P.M. at Leesville Southern Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p,m, at the church on Friday.

