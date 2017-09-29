Raiders, Red Devils drop region openers

The Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils both dropped their region-opening games Friday night, each falling at home.

Laurens struggled again on offense, picking up seven first downs and 117 yards against Hillcrest’s defense, eventually falling 39-6 at K.C. Hanna Stadium. The Raiders’ lone touchdown came on a 5-yard touchdown run by Duane Martin in the fourth quarter.

Troy Dendy was held to 46 yards rushing for Laurens, which hosts Wade Hampton Friday.

Clinton, facing the Chapman Panthers in its home region opener, had no better luck as it fell to 48-18. The Red Devils, now 2-4 on the season, visit Mid-Carolina next Friday.

LA: Laurens Academy survived a slugfest against Newberry Academy Friday night, pulling out its first victory of the season in a 64-63 decision that moved the team’s record to 1-4. Laurens Academy hosts Jefferson Davis next Friday.