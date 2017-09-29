Fountain Inn, S.C. – Bertha Bridgeman Dunagan, 79, widow of James M. Dunagan, went to be with the Lord, Friday, September 29, 2017.

Mrs. Dunagan was born in Travelers Rest to the late Francis Batson Bridgeman. She was a member of Mauldin Church of Christ, the Clemson Extension Club and the Laurens County Homemakers Club. She loved the time she spent with her grand- and great-grandchildren and enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone.

Visitation will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 1, at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 2, at Fletcher Funeral Service. Burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 2, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Travelers Rest.

The family is at the home of Walter and Kathy Woodward, 991 Canterbury Trail, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

