Newberne W. Cook

Fountain Inn, S.C. – Newberne Watson Cook, 82, husband of Georgia Hawkins Cook, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 28, 2017.

Mr. Cook was born December 25, 1934 in Laurens County to the late Alvin Clyde and Josie Cox Cook. He was formerly employed with Hollingsworth for 51 years and was a charter member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 1, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. A private burial will be on Tuesday, October 3.

Fletcher Funeral Service