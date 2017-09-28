Clara Beck Boyce, 76, of 32 Happy Trails Ln., Clinton, S.C., and wife of the late Earle R. Boyce, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017, at her home.

Born in Laurens County, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Ernest Edgar and Ada Lucille Messer Beck. Through the years she was formerly employed with Laurens County Hospital, Bailey Manor, Wal-Mart, and was retired from Torrington. A member of Rock Bridge Presbyterian Church, she was a wonderful mother, who never stopped helping and giving to others.

There are no services planned at this time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.