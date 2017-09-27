James L. Walker, 69, of 234 Mt. Pleasant Estates Road and husband of Jan Garrett Walker passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at the Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Charlie and Ella Fair Gilliam Walker. A retired contractor, he was owner and operator of Walker Roofing. Mr. Walker was also a member of Waterloo Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kelly Walker Rose and husband Charlie of Matthews, N.C., and James Michael Walker and wife Heather of Mountville; sisters, Faye Walker and Kathleen Walker McCullough both of Clinton; and his grandchildren who affectionately called him “Papa,” Liam Rose, Walker Rose, Julia Walker, Jonathan Walker and Charles Walker.

A celebration of “Papa” will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Waterloo Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Adrian Anderson and Mr. Michael Walker. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate you honoring James by doing what he did his entire life: “Do what’s right and do what’s good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person. And if you can take it one step further, please do it for people Papa’s age.”

