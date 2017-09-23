James “Jim” W. Maddox, 76, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., passed away Saturday, September 23, 2017. He was born October 24, 1940, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., the son of Dena Lucille Sparkman and Deloy Floyd Maddox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Tom Maddox, one brother, and one sister

His life’s work was one of service to others, a pastor for over 50 years, and a school teacher and guidance counselor for 30 years. He was a loving father who loved gardening, singing, painting and talking to everyone he met.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Epting Funeral Home in Gravette, Ark., located at 209 2nd Ave SW.

The Funeral service will be at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 27, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Butler Creek Cemetery.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com