Elizabeth Megan Brewington, age 25, of 204 W. Farley Street, Laurens, passed away Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of Johnny Brewington of Clinton and Crystal Crayne Davis of Greenwood.

Megan was a graduate of Laurens High School and a student at Piedmont Technical College.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Sept. 25, at 3:00 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens.

The family will receive friends Monday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.. at the funeral home before the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens