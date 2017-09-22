Elizabeth Megan Brewington
Elizabeth Megan Brewington, age 25, of 204 W. Farley Street, Laurens, passed away Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 at her home.
She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of Johnny Brewington of Clinton and Crystal Crayne Davis of Greenwood.
Megan was a graduate of Laurens High School and a student at Piedmont Technical College.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Sept. 25, at 3:00 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens.
The family will receive friends Monday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.. at the funeral home before the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens