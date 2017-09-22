Dorman roughs up Laurens; Clinton shuts down Chesnee

Despite a great night in special teams by Dasion Moseley, the Laurens Raiders’ football team could do nothing to slow down the Dorman offense, giving up 558 yards as the Cavaliers rolled to a 48-20 victory Friday night that sent the Raiders to 1-4 on the season.

Moseley returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown to spark the Raiders, and also had an 81-yard return that set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Troy Dendy to help keep Dorman within reach. But the Raiders could never fund a rhythm on offense as the Cavaliers pulled away.

Dorman runners Charles Brewton had 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Marcus Ratchford added 133 yards and two touchdowns for the Cavaliers.

Laurens will open region play next Friday when it hosts Hillcrest.

Clinton: Mark Wise rushed for 130 yards and teammate Kris Holmes ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns as the Clinton Red Devils stormed to a 35-6 victory over Chesnee.

Clinton (2-3) held a near 3-to-1 edge in total offense (355-121) as it held Chesnee running back Alex Lee to 39 yards on nine carries.

Clinton opens region play when it hosts Chapman next Friday.