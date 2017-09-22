Bennie L. Owens, age 79, of 212 Amethyst Way, Laurens, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Laurens and was a son of late George Enice Owens and the late Sara O. Robertson.

Bennie was a retired over the road truck driver, of the Pentecostal faith and a US Army veteran. He loved singing and playing country music and family vacations to the mountains and will be remembered as a loving husband, father and papa.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at the home, 212 Amethyst Way, Laurens, S.C. 29360.

Condolences may be expressed at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens