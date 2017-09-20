Fountain Inn man pleads guilty in child abuse case

A Fountain Inn man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to abusing an infant.

Carley Walls, 37, changed his plea just before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday afternoon before 8th Circuit Judge Frank R. Addy, Jr.

Walls pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a helpless person and inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

The charges stemmed from a 2014 incident after which a 23-day-old infant was admitted to Greenville Memorial Hospital with skull fractures, a broken femur and other injuries, according to the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“As difficult as these child-abuse cases are to prosecute to a jury, it is a good thing that on the morning of the trial the defendant finally8 took responsibility for the horrific injuries inflicted ont his baby girl,” said 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo, who was the lead prosecutor on the case. “A long-term prison sentence awaits him, and w are glad that this sweet child will be in a safe, loving environment for many years to come.

“We will continue to fight for justice for any innocent child that has suffered such abuse.”