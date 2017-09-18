Infant’s body found in Fountain Inn apartment

UPDATE, SEPT. 20, 2017

An initial autopsy completed Wednesday was unable to confirm the cause of death of an infant found two days earlier in a Fountain Inn apartment complex.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols said the autopsy did determine the infant had been dead for almost a year. The gender, age and ethnicity of the baby could not be determined. It was also impossible to determine whether the infant was stillborn or died somehow after birth.

Additional tests will be run as the investigation into the death continues. No arrests have been made by the Fountain Inn Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the body when serving an eviction notice at Fountain Hills Apartments on Chapman Road in Fountain Inn.

FROM SEPT. 18, 2017

FOUNTAIN INN – Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of an infant Monday while serving an eviction notice at a Fountain Inn apartment complex.

The infant was discovered int the C-unit at Fountain Hills Apartments on Chapman Road.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols said body was partially decomposed and did not speculate as to the infant’s age, race or gender. He said an autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Greenville.

A neighbor who lives in the C-unit at Fountain Hills told reporters on the scene that she had noticed a foul odor coming from somewhere nearby.

Deputies from the LCSO and officers from the Fountain Inn Police Department were investigating.

Read Wednesday’s edition of the Laurens County Advertiser for the complete story.