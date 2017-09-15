Good weather this weekend for open events

Weekend Events all Open to the Public

Saturday, Sep. 16

* 8 a.m. Run like a Mann 5K and 1-mile, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton

* 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Beautify Laurens County / Clean where you live, Chamber 864-833-2716

* 9 a.m. Angels Network / Grief support for parents, Chosen Generation, 21282 US 76, Laurens.

Sunday, Sep. 17

* 8 a.m. Breakfast Fly-In, Laurens County Airport

* 2 p.m. Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride, at Destination Honda

* 6 p.m. Garden Song, Ferguson Meditation Garden, Laurens County Memorial Hospital.