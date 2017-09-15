Boiling Springs hands Laurens 3rd straight loss

It was another tough night for the Laurens Raiders’ football team as it returned home Friday night to face Boiling Springs.

Laurens was held to 184 total yards of offense, while Boiling Springs quarterback Dawson Taylor threw a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another, as the Bulldogs pulled out a 30-14 victory at K.C. Hanna Stadium in Laurens. The loss was the Raiders’ third straight and drops the team to 1-3.

Troy Dendy rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown for Laurens, which visits Dorman next Friday.

Other scores: Clinton went on the road Friday and suffered a tough 49-12 loss to Abbeville. Clinton is now 1-3 on the season and plays host to Chesnee next Friday.

Laurens Academy (0-4) lost to Cathedral Academy, 42-12 at Kirk Field. The Crusaders are off until Sept. 29 when they visit Newberry Academy.