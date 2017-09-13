With power on, Laurens CPW sends workers aid Florida

With power restored in Laurens by the Laurens County Commission of Public Works, the CPW will now send workers to help parts of Florida hit hard by Hurricane Irma.

CPW sent four linemen and four ground men to Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday morning to help restore power in that area. The workers were told to pack enough clothes for two weeks. The trip was coordinated under the CPW’s mutual aid agreement with the S.C. Association of Municipal Power Systems (SCAMPS). Laurens CPW will be reimbursed for labor, material and equipment costs by the affected utlities.

According to Laurens CPW, winds and rain from Irma knocked down four of its nine circuits Monday night, but most customers were restored by 5 a.m. Tuesday. All services were restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday with assistance from the Clinton Department of Public Utilities.

“I was very proud of the effort all the CPW employees put into this restoration process,” said Robby Howard, CPW electric division superintendent.