Memorial service set for former LDHS football player

A memorial service for a former Laurens District High School football player and 2016 graduate is killed this past week in a car accident is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday at LDHS.

Craig Maurice Taylor, 20, of Gray Court, was killed Friday just before 9 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and struck Nissan Pickup, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

“Craig was just that kid that everybody loved,” said LDHS head football coach Chris Liner. “I can’t say that about that many people I’ve come into contact with since I’ve been on God’s green earth.

“He was just that guy everybody loved; he had a bubbly personality. He was funny and had a big smile. I never heard him complain. He just loved being part of the team. All of our guys, when they found out what happened, were just crushed.”

Taylor’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Baptist Church. He will be buried at Westview Memorial Park. Beasley Funeral Home in Fountain Inn is handling the arrangements. He is survived immediately by his mother, Charmika Grant, and his stepfather, Milton Grant of Gray Court, and his father, Craig Taylor of Rocky Mount, N.C., and brother Jalen Grant of the home.

Taylor was working as a produce manager at Bi-lo supermarket in Simpsonville.

Liner said former Raider football players are invited to attend Thursday’s memorial service for Taylor.

“Craig will never be gone because everybody will remember him,” Liner said. “We’ll be able to share stories about him. We want as many former players, friends and teachers who can to attend the memorial service.”