Johnny Eugene McCoy

Laurens, S.C. – Johnny Eugene “Hack” McCoy, 58, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center.

Born in Belton, S.C., he was a son of the late Bobby and Juanita Browning McCoy. Mr. McCoy was a retired U.S. Air Force MSGT having served in Korea. A master electrician, he was known as a “Wire Dog.”

A celebration of life with Full Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 24, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. A private burial will be held at Daventon Baptist Church Cemetery in Pelzer.

The family will be at the home of his sister, Teresa McCoy, 216 S. Ruth Walker Rd., Waterloo, SC 29384, and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.