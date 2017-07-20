Afternoon blood drive at county library today

The Laurens County Library will host a community blood drive with the Greenville Blood Connection today, Thursday, July 20, from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the main branch location at 1017 West Main Street in Laurens.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 864-681-7323.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Laurens Library’s core values of giving back to the community,” said Jamie Lambert, Electronic Resources Librarian. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.

This effort is part of the library’s summer reading program, Build a Better World, and represents the mission statement of Serving, Sharing and Supporting its patrons and the surrounding community of Laurens County. The event is free and open to the public.

The Blood Connection will be providing a free beach towel and 200 TBC points to everyone who donates blood during the library’s blood drive.