Sweet Tea, gospel and yard sales fill weekend in Laurens

The Square will be the locale for plenty of music and refreshments as Main Street Laurens holds an additional Finally Friday! event this week, followed Saturday morning by a Community Yard Sale and Downtown Farmers Market.

The Singing Tornadoes, an Upstate Gospel group, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday night and many of the downtown area businesses will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of the annual Sweet Tea Soiree.

“It’s a chance to get plenty of people who might not normally shop downtown more familiar with the businesses and what they have to offer,” said Main Street director Jonathan Irick.

The Singing Tornadoes have been a popular group at many churches in the Upstate, Irick said, so lawn chairs are welcome and may be set up on the Historic Downtown Square for the free concert.

The Sweet Tea Soiree is open to all ages and the $5 fee covers the cost of the signature mug and the different flavors of sweet or unsweetened tea each participating business will offer, Irick said.

Next week’s Finally Friday! event will host beach music band, “The Shag Doctors,” which includes local resident Mark Adam.

This Saturday morning, July 22, at the Downtown Farmers Market, Main Street Laurens is also hosting its Community Yard Sale, and area residents have already been calling to reserve spots for the sale of teen and adult clothing and household items.

Anyone can call to reserve a $10 yard sale spot and bring a table, Irick said. The Community Yard Sale is always held in conjunction with the Farmers Market, allowing customers to spend time at both events.

Both the Farmers Market and the Community Yard Sale are open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a $10 fee to reserve a spot at either the Downtown Farmers Market or the Community Yard Sale.

Call 864-984-2119 to reserve a spot or for more information.