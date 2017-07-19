Ellis Martin Jr., age 74, of 434 Ekom Beach Road, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Brenda Pinson Martin, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Ellis Martin Sr. and Sue Coleman Martin. Ellis retired from Laurens Glass Plant with 35 years of service and after retirement he worked at Laurens County Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at New Prospect Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Highway 221 South, Laurens, SC 29360.

