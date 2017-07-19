Betty Jean Berryhill Hester, 84, of 144 Spring Rd., Laurens, S.C., and wife of Charles Wyatt Hester Sr., passed away at her home Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Born in Pickens County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Jasper Grayson and Ella Gossett Berryhill. Mrs. Hester was formerly employed with Liberty Life Insurance Co.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 22, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

