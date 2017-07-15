M. David Horn, age 76, of 2 Simmons Street, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Judy Huey Horn, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at his home.

Born in Greer, S.C., he was a son of the late Grady and Bertha Jenkins Horn. David was a U.S. Army Veteran and was an Antiques Dealer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at Eastside Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at Eastside Baptist Church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

