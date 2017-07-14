Mattie W. Davis, 92, of Anderson, S.C., passed away Friday, July 14, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 4, 1924, in Greenville County, S.C., Mattie was a daughter of the late Coon Kindred Watson and the late Nellie Lee Gault Watson.

During her career, she had worked for 20 years at Orr Lyons Mill, 10 years with American Enka in Central, S.C., and 10 years with Best Western. She had also worked in food service for District 5 for 10 years.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 pm Sunday, July 16, at The McDougald Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel. A private burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will be at their residence.

