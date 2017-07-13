B. F. “Bill” Lanford Jr.

Benjamin “Bill” Fitzhugh Lanford, 81, of Waterloo, S.C., widower of Nancy Jean Mason Lanford, passed away July 13, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

A native of Laurens County, son of the late Benjamin Fitzhugh Lanford, Sr. and Mary Ruth Powers Lanford, he was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean Era and a water well service engineer.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at The Wood Mortuary Chapel.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the mortuary.

The family is at the home of the son, 868 Shadow Creek Drive, Inman, SC 29349.

