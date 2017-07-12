Laurens 9-11s grab state title

The Laurens 9-11 Little League All-Star baseball team finished off an impressive three-game sprint through the state tournament Wednesday night, and by doing so it earned a trip to the Tournament of State Champions later this month.

Laurens scored eight runs in the third inning and four runs in the fifth, including a walk-off single from C.J. Threatt, and eliminated host Northwood with a 15-5, five-inning victory in the championship game of the state tournament in Taylors. With the victory Laurens advanced to the Tournament of State Champions, starting July 28 in Greenville, N.C. Laurens will play its first game July 29 against the Tennessee state championship representative. That game will start at 10 a.m.

Laurens got a strong pitching performance from Zay Pulley, who went 4 1-3 innings to get the victory. He allowed five runs on seven hits, five walks, and two strikeouts.

