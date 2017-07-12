Former District 56 employee faces charges for ‘pornographic’ message

A former employee of Laurens County District 56 has been charged by Clinton Public Safety with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after allegedly sending pornographic images to a 16-year-old student’s cell phone.

Roddy Tykee King, 22, a former substitute teacher at Clinton High School and special-education teacher’s aid at Eastside Elementary, was charged after the victim’s mother contacted officials on June 2. The alleged message was sent on March 23.

According to Laurens District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields, King’s employment with the district has subsequently been terminated.

The incident report stated that the victim’s mother also reported the incident to District 56 officials.

Clinton Public Safety Chief Robin Morse said King had also given the teenager gifts. The incident report states that King bought things for the teenager and took her to dinner.

According to the incident report, the juvenile stated that she and King were only friends, but a King indicated in a text message that he was “starting to have feelings” for her.

District 56 released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Whenever a concern is brought to the attention of the Laurens 56 administration about a student, the matter is taken seriously. Consistent with our obligations as professional educators, any situation that should be reported to law enforcement is promptly forwarded. The school district is able to share that after a parent made a report about her child, the administration began looking into the allegations and immediately notified the Clinton Public Safety Department. Since that time, both the school district and law enforcement have worked cooperatively with one another. On July 6, the Clinton Public Safety Department advised Laurens 56 of the arrest of one of its support staff members. The school district has no additional comment regarding this matter at this time.”