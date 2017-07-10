Laurens 10-11s stay alive with blowout

The Laurens 10-11 Little League All-Star baseball team stayed in the state tournament Monday night with a 21-6, five-inning rout of Greenville in Taylors.

Laurens advanced to a rematch with Northwood Tuesday, needing a victory to force a winner-take-all final Wednesday night between the same two teams.

Laurens scored 10 runs in the top of the second inning, sending 13 batters to the plate. Jaedon Goodwin picked up a two-run single, Ben Willis had a two-run double, and Zay Pulley had a two-run triple to help spark the surge. Laurens later had a 10-run fifth inning, keyed by a three-run, inside-the-park homer by Goodwin.

Look for a full wrap of this game, and all of the other games for the squad leading up to Tuesday’s elimination game, in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.

