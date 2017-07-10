Blakely Smith Womble, 51, of 350 W. Peachtree St., Woodruff, S.C., and husband of Stephanie Wright Womble, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Malvern, Ark., he was a son of Wilma Varnell Silvers of Laurens and Samuel Smith Womble and wife Mona of Mt. Ida, Ark. He was the owner of Blake’s Garage and Custom Shop.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Enoree First Freewill Baptist Church.

The family will be at 814 Fairwood Dr., Woodruff, S.C., and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Wednesday, July 12, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.