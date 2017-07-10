Alexandria “Andria” Armstrong, age 25, of 1785 Double Bridges Rd., Good Hope, Ga., and formerly of Laurens, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017, at her home.

She was born in Greenwood, S.C., and was a daughter of Charles Steven and Virginia Taylor Armstrong.

Andria attended the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 13, at 3 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

