Laurens 10-11s pushed to brink after tough loss

The Laurens 10-11 Little League All-Star baseball team must win three straight games to capture a state championship after the result of its game Sunday afternoon in Taylors.

Host Northwood scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, keyed by a bases-clearing, two-out triple from Luke Parker that helped break a 3-all tie, and helped give Northwood an 8-3 victory over Laurens in a winner’s bracket contest in the state tournament. With the loss Laurens now moves into an elimination game Monday night against Greenville, which stayed alive with a 12-2 victory later Sunday over Irmo. With the loss Irmo was eliminated.

If Laurens wins it will play Northwood again Tuesday night, needing a victory in that game to force a winner-take-all championship game Wednesday night in Taylors.

Laurens never led in the game, getting a run in the second, the fourth, and the fifth to stay with Northwood. The host squad scored all five of its runs in the fifth with two out.

Look for a full report on this game and all of Laurens’ games at the state tournament in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.