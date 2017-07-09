Joseph Timothy Moore, 61, of 19 Oakley Dr., Gray Court, S.C., and husband of Debra Gainey Moore, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017, at his home.

Born in Clinton, S.C., he was a son of the late John P. and Alice Idell Lambert Moore. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial in Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.