Clinton, S.C. – Doris Stoddard Hellams, 95, wife of the late Rev. M. Floyd Hellams, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Jamie Roland and Maude Ella Owings Stoddard. She was a retired schoolteacher.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, at Davidson Street Baptist Church with burial in Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Margaret Hellams Brown, 100 Dixon St., Clinton SC 29325, and will receive friends at Davidson Street Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 11, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.