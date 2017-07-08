Laurens, S.C. – Allene Clark Hocker, 90, wife of the late Donald B. “Jack” Hocker, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Evansville, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Hubert J. Clark and Gynith Bufkin Clark Gerlach. She was retired from Laurens District 55 School District where she was the principal’s secretary for many years at Laurens Jr. High.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel. A private committal will be held in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home of her son, 2 Parkview Ct. in Laurens, S.C., and will receive friends at Martha Franks immediately following the memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.