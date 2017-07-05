Presbyterian women add Hiatt as assistant

Presbyterian College announced the hiring of Jordan Hiatt as a new women’s basketball assistant coach Wednesday morning.

Hiatt joins the Blue Hose after one season as a graduate assistant at the University of Indianapolis, which went 17-14 last season. Prior to her stint in Indianapolis, Hiatt was a four-year letterwinner at Lenoir-Rhyne, was the captain for the final two years, and helped the team reach the 2013 and 2014 NCAA Tournament. Hiatt was an all-freshman pick in 2013 and made the Dean’s List from 2014-16.

“I am extremely grateful to have this opportunity here at Presbyterian,” Hiatt said, adding she was excited to work along with both head coach Todd Steelman and assistant coach Megan Buckland. “I am ready to get to work and prepare for a great season ahead!”