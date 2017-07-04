Daniel Luther “D.L.” Gunter Jr., age 77, of 403 Magnolia Street, Joanna, S.C., passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at the NHC of Clinton.

He was born in Joanna and was the son of the late Daniel Luther Gunter Sr. and the late Eugenia Brazill Gunter.

Mr. Gunter retired from Torrington Bearing Company after 35 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton