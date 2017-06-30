Tonight’s Finally Friday! rescheduled

The rains have cleared out this afternoon, but another threat of rain this evening prompted Main Street Laurens to reschedule tonight’s Finally Friday! and the “Sweet Tea Soiree,” both of which had been set for tonight, June 30.

Main Street has rescheduled the Sweet Tea Soiree and the featured musicians and singers, soulful gospel group The Singing Tornadoes, for Friday, July 21. Then it will be followed one week later by the Finally Friday! event already planned for July 28.

“Mark your calendars for July 21 and July 28 because we will have two Finally Friday’s in July,” said Main Street director Jonathan Irick.

On July 21, businesses will be open late for the “Sweet Tea Soiree,” which will begin at 6 p.m. and the free concert will bring the popular men’s gospel group, “The Singing Tornadoes,” from 7 to 9 p.m.

At each Finally Friday! event, restaurants offer dinner specials, the city offers free Trolley rides. July 21’s Sweet Tea Soiree is $5 a person for the commemorative mugs which are needed to sample the wide varieties of sweet tea available at downtown businesses.

As usual, however, Main Street Laurens is all set to go tomorrow, Saturday, July 1, with its weekly Downtown Farmers Market, which features several farmers selling produce and fruit, crafts, a Newberry County vineyard and other vendors.