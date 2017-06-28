Thursday through July 4th weekend heats up with holiday music, events

The recent weather may have given Upstate residents a little break from the heat, but summer is heating up with activities and plenty of music, from party bands to gospel, as Laurens County heads into a long holiday weekend.

Clinton gets the holiday celebration going with music at 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 29, as the city’s Town Rhythms welcomes back The Fantastic Shakers, a popular beach music band from the Charlotte area which features Clinton native John G. Franklin. Residents are welcome to bring their lawn chairs for the free evening concert In addition to the music at The Depot, food vendors will be available.

On Friday, June 30, Main Street Laurens hosts Finally Friday!, featuring its annual Sweet Tea Soiree that allows visitors to get a mug for cold drinks of a variety of tea flavors, both sweet and unsweetened. A mug purchase also includes a free tea during Finally Friday! with meals at the Capitol or Roma restaurants. The event is free and open to the public, but there is a fee for the mugs.

“This month’s Finally Friday! features the soulful gospel songs of the Powerful Singing Tornadoes from 7-9 p.m., with the Sweet Tea Soiree starting a little earlier from 6-9 p.m.,” said Main Street Laurens executive director Jonathan Irick. “People can purchase their Finally Friday! mugs and stroll and taste the different teas at the participating locations.”

Fatz Cafe will be offering ribs and hash at the June 30 Finally Friday!, and Irick suggests bringing lawn chairs as there will be only a few tables available.

Local Fourth of July events kick off on Saturday with the Lights on the Lake celebration at Camp Fellowship from 6 to 10:30 p.m., including fireworks over the water about 9 p.m. Food will be available and bands will perform on the stage within the campground, located in the Waterloo area of Greenwood Lake. Check the Connect Lake Greenwood website for cost and ticket information.

On Monday morning, the annual Whitten Center Fourth of July parade will take place at 10 a.m., and anyone who would like to register to participate can contact Shelby Benson at 864-938-3310 or sbenson@ddsn.sc.gov.

On Monday night, July 3, the City of Laurens will host its annual Riverfront Freedom Festival at the Amphitheater on Gordon Street, with the finals of Laurens Sings starting at 6 p.m. The newly-formatted vocal competition includes both youth and adults, according to Jason Pridgen, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The Laurens Sings winner will be announced soon after 7 p.m., and at that time, Laurens-based country band Outshyne will take the stage, followed by fireworks about 9 p.m.

Then Tuesday, July 4, Gray Court will also offer a free fireworks show, starting about 9 p.m. at the community park.