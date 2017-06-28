Clinton DY wins district title

The Clinton O-Zone Dixie Youth 11-12 baseball team let a 4-2 lead slip away late in its District 3 championship game against Edgefield County Tuesday night, only to rally back with the winning run in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 5-4 victory and advance to the state tournament. Clinton opens state tournament play July 15 in Hartsville.

Austin Copeland singled in R.T. Corley in the seventh inning, after Corley reached on a single – then stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch – to provide the winning run. Edgefield County got a one-out walk against reliefer Justin Copeland, but he got a fielder’s choice and a grounder to third for the final two outs as Clinton held off a last-gasp effort to force a winner-take-all contest between the two teams.

Corley had two hits and scored two times, while also hitting a solo homer in the fourth to tie the score at 2-all. Wilson Wages had two hits as well.

Justin Copeland picked up the victory in relief, allowing one hit and one walk in 1 2-3 innings, striking out two.

Look for a full report on this game in this weekend’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser Extra.