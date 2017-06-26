Foster family info session Tuesday

Anyone who has considered the possibility of becoming a foster parent is encouraged to attend a one-hour informational meeting in Clinton this Tuesday evening, June 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Located at the Heritage Fellowship Church, 305 East Main Street in downtown Clinton, the meeting has been organized by Jonathon Sampson, a recruiter for the Thornwell Foster Care Program, which helps families navigate the in-depth application process and builds relationships with new foster families to encourage a successful endeavor.

“The need is great,” Sampson said. “Last year there were over 4,200 children in foster care in South Carolina, and 1,500 of those were in the Upstate, but there are not enough certified foster homes to house these children.”

That’s a problem because in a child’s hardest time, the lack of foster families means that children are often separated by great distances from siblings, schools, friends and relatives. Laurens County alone is in need of many new certified foster families.

The Tuesday evening meeting this week will offer information and also allow time for a question-and-answer session.

“One of the most important factors about becoming a foster parent is getting the support and encouragement you need,” Sampson said, “and that is what the Thornwell Foster Family Program offers because we’re available 24/7.”

The meeting is informational only, Sampson said, and in no way means participants are committed to apply or participate.

If unable to attend, another informational session is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25. Those interested in more information are asked to contact Sampson at 864-735-8509.