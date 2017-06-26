Bettye Makins Hill, age 71 of 1413 Riverfork Road, Waterloo, S.C., died Monday, June 26, 2017 in the comfort of her residence. She was born January 9, 1946, in Waterloo, S.C., a daughter of the late John Robert Hunter and Lillie Daisy Makins Wakefield. She was a former employee of Monsanto/Solutia retiring after 35-plus years of service. She also worked for nine years for the South Carolina Department of Special Needs and Disabilities. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 2, at the Laurel Hill Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Beasley Funeral Home Laurens is in charge of arrangements.