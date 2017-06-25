Vance Crowe, 85, of 1633 Ranch Rd., Laurens, S.C., and husband of the late Dollie Romines Crowe, passed away at his home, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Born in Enoree, S.C., he was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Christian Faith.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, June 30, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, followed by burial in Forest Lawn East Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary Friday, June 30, 2017, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.