Clinton, S.C. – Surrounded by his loving family, Perry Lee Miles went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 24, 2017. His strong faith in Jesus Christ helped him fight a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer with strength, courage and a sweet spirit. Perry was born on March 6, 1970, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Bettie Kelley Miles and the late Perry Oscar Miles of Laurens, S.C.

He was employed as manager of Pizza Hut in Clinton, S.C., and his last employment was with Caterpillar in Fountain Inn, S.C.

A memorial service, celebrating Perry’s life, will be held at Gray Funeral Home Chapel, 504 E. Carolina Ave., Clinton 29325 on Wednesday, June 28, at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will follow the memorial service with memories and reflections of Perry’s life.

