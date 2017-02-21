Clinton boys return to Upper State finals

The Clinton Red Devils boys’ basketball team is one victory away from its first-ever state championship game appearance.

Tymori Tribble scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures, and the Red Devils used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away and eliminate Berea in the SCHSL Class 3A Tournament Tuesday, 70-62, at Clinton.

With the victory, Clinton (21-3) advanced to the Upper State final for the first time since 2003. Clinton will take on Southside, which routed Seneca by 39 points in the other Upper State playoff game Tuesday night, in Saturday’s Upper State final at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The game is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Tribble hit four of Clinton’s seven 3-point shots to power the offense, which used its inside game to help counter the speed and quickness of Berea.

Kiah Young had 12 points, Zay Hurley had 12 points, and Jahleed Cook scored 10 points to lead the Red Devils.

Update: The original posting had the incorrect year of the last appearance by the Clinton boys in the Upper State final. We’d like to thank Brandon Koon for setting the record straight.