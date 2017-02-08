Danny R. Bolt
Retired Lieutenant Danny R. Bolt, age 63, of Laurens, passed away Feburary 8, 2017 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the Richard and Penny Bolt. Mr. Bolt was honorably discharged from the Marines and was a Vietnam Vet. Memorial services will be held at St James Methodist Church on Saturday, Feburary 18, at 2:00 p.m.
4 Comments
Growing up as a kid you were the cousin that I had a big crush on!! At family gatherings I could not wait to see if you were there. As time went by you always seemed to know to pop up when needed. I am so proud of all your service to your country and to the people that you served wherever you landed. Your friends, family, sisters and cousins will miss you very much but you will always remain present in our hearts. Love forever, your cousin Tess.
Danny is my brother, what an exceptional example of honor and accomplishment looks like. Everyone can take a page from his book in life and find the courage to strive to be as remarkable as he. He will be sorely missed.
So sad to hear cousin Danny is no longer with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was truly a great guy and always made his cousins feel extra special. I will always have fond childhood memories of our fun family visits. We thank him for bravely serving his country and community. He will be deeply missed.
Danny and I were partners at Laurens City Police Department back in the early 1980’s. We served under Chief James Barrett and assigned to the shift supervised by Lt. Russell Cox. We were joined by Keith Barrett and Lee Hill as D-Shift, The Delta Dogs. Miss the good ol’ days of Law Enforcement.
A sincere thank you to Gwen and Danny’s family to allow those of us who knew/worked with him to attend and participate in his Memorial Saturday. A very impressive display of love, affection and respect demonstrated by The Patriot Riders, The Laurens County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard, family and friends.
Rest in Peace Brother.