Retired Lieutenant Danny R. Bolt, age 63, of Laurens, passed away Feburary 8, 2017 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the Richard and Penny Bolt. Mr. Bolt was honorably discharged from the Marines and was a Vietnam Vet. Memorial services will be held at St James Methodist Church on Saturday, Feburary 18, at 2:00 p.m.