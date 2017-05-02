Duncan goal sends CHS soccer to second round

Patrick Duncan scored a goal in the 71st minute to break a 2-all tie, giving the Clinton Red Devils boys’ soccer team a 3-2 victory over Chester in the first round of the SCHSL Class 3A playoffs Tuesday night in Clinton.

The victory was the first in the program’s history, and also came in the team’s first-ever home playoff game.

Duncan’s goal came about three minutes after Chester took advantage of a misplay by goaltender Jack Harkins in the box that tied the score. Earlier in the half Clinton had taken the lead when Elvis Fitz has smashed a hard shot past the Chester goaltenter to break a 1-all halftime tie.

Clinton will visit Walhalla Thursday after it eliminated Carolina, 6-0.

Baseball: Laurens Academy was eliminated from the SCISA Class A Playoffs as it was swept in a doubleheader at Patrick Henry Tuesday night. LA lost Game 1, 14-8, then lost Game 2 in nine innings, 5-2.

In the nightcap LA trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth before scoring once in the sixth and once more in the seventh to force extra innings, but Wil Tindall grounded into a fielder’s choice while representing the tying run with two out in the ninth to end the game.

Men’s College Tennis: Presbyterian College will send its men’s tennis team to Austin, Texas, for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division I Tournament, starting May 12.

Presbyterian will open with the host school, 10th-seeded Texas, on Friday at 10 a.m. CDT (11 a.m. ET), according to the Texas Longhorns’ website. A victory in that match would send PC into the second round on May 13 against the winner of the Tulane-Washington contest.

Both matches will be held at the Caswell Tennis Center.

