‘Prank Day’ turns to vandalism at Clinton High

Clinton Public Safety officers are investigating damage done to Clinton High School as a result of a senior “prank day” over the weekend.

No arrests have been made in the incident, but officers were attempting to identify all of those involved Monday evening, said Clinton Public Safety Chief Robin Morse.

“We’re still working on it,” Morse said. “We’re going to see who all was involved and go from there.”

Morse said about a half-dozen students are expected to be named in the event, which caused an initially estimated $2,200 worth of damage to school property.

Morse said the “prank day” for seniors at CHS is usually benign, but this year it got out of hand.

“It’s sad, really,” Morse said. “The school is OK with them having a little fun, then someone carries it to this extreme.”