Ginn slam sends Laurens softball to district final
C.J. Ginn made sure her last home softball game of the district playoffs was not the final game of her high school career.
Ginn socked a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning, turning around what had been a 3-1 deficit against the Nation Ford Falcons and lifting the Raiders to a 5-3 victory and help the Raiders earn a trip to Byrnes for Wednesday’s district final round. Laurens will have to win two games over the Rebels to advance to the Upper State playoffs.
Ginn was 0-for-2 going into the at-bat against Nation Ford starter Makenzie Gaston before she took the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence for the grand slam. The slam capped a rally started with a Vanessa Harshaw walk, then boosted when Cassy Plaia reach on an error at short and Bailey Gibbs reach on an error. Mattie Cantrell reached on a 1-2 fielder’s choice to get Harshaw at the plate, but it set the stage for Ginn’s slam.
Rachel Delio picked up the complete-game victory for the Raiders, giving up six hits and striking out two.