Kenneth Lee “Kenny” Nabors, age 59, of 3058 Hellams Road, Gray Court, S.C., and husband of Mary Louise “Angel” Padgett Nabors, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at his home. Born in Fountain Inn, S.C., he was a son of Thomas Harold Nabors and stepson of Martha Nabors; and of the late Dora Woods Roberts. Kenneth was employed with Cryovac for 38 years. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at Dials United Methodist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.